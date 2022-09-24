Natalia Lafourcade Announces New Album De Todas Las Flores For October 2022 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 24th, 2022 - 3:52 PM

Natalia Ladourcade has announced her brand new album, De Todas Las Flores, which will be out on October 28 by Sony Music Entertainment Mexico.

The Grammy winner singer also shared the title track of the album with an accompanying statement where she reminisces on the ending of a relationship.

She says, “De Todas las Flores” refers to the inner flowers. When will we sing? When will we play? When do we finally get to return to ourselves?” via Pitchfork.

According to the same source, the album will be the first project with entirely fresh and new songs in about seven years.

De Todas Las Flores Track list:

1. Vine Solita

2. De Todas las Flores

3. Pasa los Días

4. Llévame Viento

5. El Lugar Correcto

6. Pajarito Colibrí

7. María la Curandera

8. Caminar Bonito

9. Mi Manera de Querer

10. Muerte

11. Canta la Arena

12. Que Te Vaya Bonito