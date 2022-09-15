Cardi B Sentenced To Community Service After Pleading Guilty To 2018 Misdemeanor Assault Charges

Home News Skyy Rincon September 15th, 2022 - 11:15 AM

According to Pitchfork, New York born rapper and songwriter Belcalis Almanzar, professionally known as Cardi B, has been sentenced to fifteen days of community service after pleading guilty to alleged assault in the third degree and alleged reckless endangerment in the second degree. Almanzar was also handed a three year full order of protection for the two victims as well as court fees.

The misdemeanor charges were related to two fights at New York strip clubs that took place in 2018. One of the incidents were said to have happened at Angels Strip Club in Queens in August 2018. Two bartenders claimed that Almanzar allegedly ordered her associates to physically attack them with bottles and chairs according to a report by TMZ. The rapper pleaded not guilty to two felony charges for alleged attempted assault in June 2019. She had also plead not guilty to multiple other misdemeanor charges and violations including alleged reckless endangerment and alleged harassment. In all, ten charges against the rapper were dropped.

Speaking on the results of the case, she offered, “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans.”