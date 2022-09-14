Dean Fertita’s Tropical Gothclub Shares New Single “Double Blind”, Self-Titled Debut Album Out November 4

Home News Federico Cardenas September 14th, 2022 - 8:10 PM

The multi-instrumentalist rock musician Dean Fertita’s new solo-project Tropical Gothclub has shared a new single entitled “Double Blind.” The project’s self-titled debut album, Tropical Gothclub, is set to release on November 4 via Third Man Records.

A beautifully eccentric track, “Tropical Gothclub” makes use of guitars, pianos, and slow drums to create an atmosphere that is simultaneously eerie and cheery. Sprinkled throughout the track are subtle guitar melodies and phrases that feel slightly out of tune, contributing to the unique texture of the lighthearted song.

Speaking on the meaning of “Double Blind,” Fertita has described the track as revolving “around the idea of learning to understand the things we go through without a preconceived notion about how they will make you feel… Love can change you deeply and doesn’t matter if it’s a placebo or the real thing. Everything is an experiment and experimenting is experience.”

Fertita has described the songs off of Tropical Gothclub’s upcoming album as being “like concept cars,” stating that “They were meant to be put into future production once they were reimagined and redesigned so everything is tightened up. Creatively things changed and my options weren’t just black and white. They were also fluorescent.” He continues – “I’m hoping the framework is in place with TROPICAL GOTHCLUB that I can experiment with releasing art and music in the future without following the conventional cycles. My focus has been on other projects the last few years and really, this is no exception. But I unexpectedly found more time than I thought I had and was able to move within the space I was given, veer off course, and speed towards the cliff.”

“Double Blind” follows Tropical Gothclub’s previous debut track “Wheels Wheels Wheels. ” Fertita’s primary project, Queens of the Stone Age, relased their latest album Villains in August of 2017. Queens of the Stone Age’s former bassist, Nick Oliveri, has recently offered his thoughts on his departure from the band.