Mr. Bungle Adds Two More December 2022 Tour Dates in Chile

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 13th, 2022 - 8:10 PM

Mr. Bungle, an experimental rock band founded within the United States in 1985, famous for their inquisitiveness as they delve into experimental heavy metal and thrash metal, have decided to add two more tour dates in Chile for their December 2022 tour throughout South America. They have also released tickets to their tour performances in Brazil and Knotfest Chile that same month.

In a tweet posted by Mr. Bungle’s official account at 9:07 am on September 13, 2022, Mr. Bungle released two new flyers detailing when and where these new performances will take place. On December 10 at 9:00 p.m., Mr. Bungle will be performing at the Coliseum Theater (Teatro Coliseo) in Santiago, Chile. On December 13 at 9:00 p.m., Mr. Bungle will be performing at the Centennial Theater (Teatro Centenario) in La Serena, Chile.

Fans are ecstatic that Mr. Bungle, a thrash metal band only active until 2004, is coming to Chile! Underneath Mr. Bungle’s announcement tweet, Mr. Bungle’s growing popularity in the newer era only grows more evident as fan after fan pleads with Mr. Bungle to come to their city or country too, with urges for the band to come to Sao Paulo, Mexico, Barcelona, New England, Colombia; there’s no rest for the popular!

Tickets are already available to purchase here for the performance in Santiago, Chile, and here for the performance in La Serena, Chile.

Check out this article for more information about Mr. Bungle’s recent announcements about their upcoming December performances in Brazil and Knotfest Chile.

Tour Dates

12/10 – Santiago, Chile @ Coliseum Theater

12/11 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Monumental, Knotfest Chile

12/13 – La Serena, Chile @ Centennial Theater

12/18 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Sambódromo do Anhembi, Knotfest Brazil