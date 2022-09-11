Paul Leary Shares Hypnotic New Music Video For “How Much Longer”

What were to happen if The Residents had a video conference with Bill Nye the Science Guy? Perhaps the end-result would be a trippy visual granted by Mr. Paul Leary of the legendary rock pact The Butthole Surfers.

Leary has recently put together a solo sophomore offering entitled Born Stupid (2021) and has lately assembled a music video with Canadian cinematographer Mike Maryniuk per the album’s single “How Much Longer?”

In the song’s music video, the viewer is met with what looks to be an orange rabbit hole that familiar to the opening sequence of Looney Tunes cartoons; instead, it is the viewing lens of the visual’s leading subject who bears a resemblance to Leary.

As the video proceeds further, Leary’s character is then seen toying with slinky-like glasses while sporting a planet earth helmet, embellished with cotton that to be resembling toxic fumes.

The video is an avant-garde visualizer meant to exaggerate the song’s impending warn of doom that the world is bound to be thrown to catastrophic flames, only to be flirting with time by way of the song’s ironic title “How Much Longer?”

A question that seems to answer itself when further nonsensical abuse is inflicted upon mother nature herself from the lack of recycling and conserving all that is around humanly individuals occurring on the daily.

You may view the video after the jump: