Current 93’s Twice Postponed Brooklyn Shows Officially Canceled

Home News Federico Cardenas September 9th, 2022 - 11:45 PM

The London-based experimental folk outfit Current 93 has officially cancelled four shows planned to take place at Warsaw Concerts in Brooklyn, Brooklyn Vegan reports. The band’s management and booking agency, Mythology, took to Facebook to deliver the announcement to fans.

This cancellation takes place after a long series of postponements for the shows in Brookyln. In 2019, the band announced 2 shows at Warsaw for the beginning of 2020. The show was later postponed for March of 2021. Finally the band postponed their shows once more and slated four shows to take place on October 29, October 30, October 31 and November 1. Now, the band has cancelled the shows once more, without any specific news about rescheduled dates.

Mythology’s statement explains that “Unfortunately, due to logistical and bureaucratic issues, the Current 93 shows scheduled to take place at Warsaw in New York on October 29, 30, 31 & November 1 are now cancelled,” going on to offer their apology “for the disappointment,” saying that they are “as shocked and saddened as you will be.”

The statement goes on: “We understand that many of you have invested time and money in this, as have C93 and management,” while encouraging disappointed fans to not ” hesitate to contact your original ticket vendor for a full refund.” They state that they are “doing our damnedest to work out what happens next, but at the moment, we have no further information than this,” leaving fans wondering whether or not the band intends to schedule a new set of dates for the shows in Brooklyn.