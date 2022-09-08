mxdwn PREMIERE: Jordi Up Late Drops Psychedelic Colors and Visuals in New Single “Hoax”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt September 8th, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Jordi Up Late is a very talented artist in Los Angeles who creates bizarre imagery and writes electro-indie-pop music to go with her passions in a way that makes her one of a kind. Her biggest influences include Daft Punk, Gorillaz, Little Dragon and James Blake.

Her newest single, “Hoax,” dropped today via All DSPS and it is a female-powered engineered song just as she said it was with killer beats and crazy fun visuals that just scream creativity and mxdwn Music gets to exclusively premiere “Hoax.” It is a lively song with psychedelic colors and visuals, all created by Jordi Up Late herself and what a wild ride it is.

Jordi Up Late breaks down her latest single:

“I’ve never thought of myself as a particularly sweet or bubbly person. I get moody and I get annoyed and I need space. So when I found myself in a relationship with a happy-go-lucky type, the personality imbalance created a creeping disillusionment. The tension festered over time into my feeling he was either fake or emotionally one-dimensional. Either way the relationship became a ‘hoax’ and disintegration was inevitable.”

She continued by saying, “The lyrics and concept flowed easily after I created the synth riff and the backbone of the song. After producing the rest of the track, I brought on BRUX, an electronic powerhouse, to co-produce and bring it home. Then I passed it on to Amy Dragon to master. From conception to finish, ‘HOAX’ is a female-engineered single.”

Check out the fun animated and colorful video for “Hoax” below right now!