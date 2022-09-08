Lamb of God Releases Aggressive New Song “Grayscale”

Home News Karan Singh September 8th, 2022 - 11:26 AM

With the release of Omens less than a month away, heavy metal veterans Lamb of God have put out the third single to lead fans toward an October 7 climax — the release of their ninth studio album is going to be massive. Check out “Grayscale” below:

Guitarist Willie Adler said “‘Grayscale’ has just a smack you in the face, bit of hardcore feel to it. We had basically finished writing the record and I wrote this song thinking it won’t necessarily be a Lamb song. I sent it to Josh Wilbur, our producer, to check out and he responded with ‘Perfect, this is the last song we need for the record!'”

Omens follows Lamb of God’s 2020 self-titled album and is perhaps the band’s angriest album yet. Produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth), it is a fiery new entry in a catalog designed to help listeners release pent-up frustration.

“The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” vocalist Randy Blythe explained. “It’s a very pissed-off record.” He pauses for emphasis. “It is extremely pissed-off.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela