mxdwn PREMIERE: Jozef van Wissem Announces New Album Nosferatu. The Call Of The Deathbird for Oct 2022 Release

Jozef van Wissem is an innovative composer and entails his audience with the way he experiments. Not only is van Wissem avant-garde but is perhaps the most well-known lute player in the world, having worked on the music for filmmaker Jim Jarmusch’s film Only Lovers Left Alive in which he won the Cannes Soundtrack Award at the Cannes Film Festival. The lute, for those who don’t know, is a medieval instrument that is a cross between a modern guitar and a mandolin, and van Wissem is no stranger to making music of opposite sounds.

Jozef van Wissem has just announced the official release of his new album Nosferatu. The Call Of The Deathbird on Oct 31, 2022 (the spookiest of release dates) via Incunabulum Records. mxdwn calls his newest soundtrack “Delightfully macabre, intense and electrifying.”

“In 2019 I was commissioned by Cinémathèque Française in Paris to compose the soundtrack to the restored original version of the “Nosferatu” film (1922). When I was writing the score I found a Dutch double 7 inch record with sounds of extinct birds on the streets of Rotterdam. I manipulated these found bird sounds by using electronics and added them to the score,” said van Wissem.

