Roger Waters Encourages Ukraine To Surrender Territory In Open Letter

According to Consequence, Roger Waters has written an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska following her recent interview with BBC. Waters writes that the Ukrainian leaders must do everything they can to “stop the slaughter”, even if that entails surrendering two eastern territories to Russia.

In the open letter posted to Facebook on September 4, Waters criticized the role of the U.S. in distributing weapons to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 2019 election campaign and the ongoing nature of the war. He says Zelenska’s top priority should be encouraging Zelenskyy to “end the civil war in the East and bring peace to the Donbas and partial autonomy to Donetsk and Luhansk” and “ratify and implement the rest of the body of the Minsk-2 agreements.” The Minsk agreements are in reference to the war between the Ukrainian government and Russian-supported separatists in the eastern territories.

Waters previously also criticized Biden for his actions regarding the war in Ukraine. He recently projected photos of “war criminals” onstage in which Biden had appeared with the cryptic caption: “Just getting started…”

When asked to elaborate on his choice to do so, Waters offered, “President Joe Biden, he’s fueling the fire in Ukraine… for a start, that is a huge crime. Why won’t the United States of America encourage [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, [Ukraine’s] president, to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?”

Waters went on to claim that the war in Ukraine was spurred by NATO’s actions along the Russian border, citing the negotiation between the organization and former leader of the Soviet Union. He also emphasized the Soviet Union’s contributions to World War II in the fight against Nazism, thanking them for “protecting you and me from the Nazi menace.”

