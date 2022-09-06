Modest Mouse Announces Fall/Winter 2022 The Lonesome Crowded West Tour Dates

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 6th, 2022 - 8:22 PM

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of their groundbreaking album “The Lonesome Crowded West,” an album hailed as one of the greatest indie records of all time, Modest Mouse announced their plans to conduct “The Lonesome Crowded West Tour” backed by original members Issac Brock, Jeremiah Green, Russell Higbee, and Simon O’Connor. Originally released on November 18, 1997, Modest Mouse begins their North American tour commemorating the album on the exact same date as they set the stage on November 18, 2022, in Missoula, MT. Their tour runs for about a month, making multiple stops throughout the United States, before the band makes their final performance in New York, NY, on December 17, 2022.

Additionally, unlike other Modest Mouse performances incorporating a continually rotating setlist, performances conducted during “The Lonesome Crowded West Tour” will include all songs from the aforementioned album and will be played in order from start to finish throughout the show. Modest Mouse fans will have the opportunity of a lifetime when they hear the iconic band mimic the album in its entirety and replicate each song’s nuances explicitly and exactly live and in person for the first time in Modest Mouse history.

In addition to information about the tour, Modest Mouse is releasing a limited edition printed vinyl disc that is exclusively available to fans who have purchased tickets to a concert date, whether they buy it online as an add-on or in person at the actual show.

Modest Mouse, through the revitalization of their past album in this current tour, reinforces their career’s longevity and continued success and the impact this band has made on new and old fans alike.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 9, 2022, at www.modestmouse.com

The Lonesome Crowded West Tour:

11/18/22 – Missoula, MT – Wilma Theater

11/19/22 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

11/21/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/22/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/25/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/27/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

11/30/22 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theatre

12/1/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

12/2/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

12/3/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

12/5/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/6/22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

12/7/22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

12/9/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

12/10/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

12/11/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

12/13/22 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

12/15/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/16/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

12/17/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer