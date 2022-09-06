Modest Mouse Announces Fall/Winter 2022 The Lonesome Crowded West Tour Dates

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of their groundbreaking album “The Lonesome Crowded West,” an album hailed as one of the greatest indie records of all time, Modest Mouse announced their plans to conduct “The Lonesome Crowded West Tour” backed by original members Issac Brock, Jeremiah Green, Russell Higbee, and Simon O’Connor. Originally released on November 18, 1997, Modest Mouse begins their North American tour commemorating the album on the exact same date as they set the stage on November 18, 2022, in Missoula, MT. Their tour runs for about a month, making multiple stops throughout the United States, before the band makes their final performance in New York, NY, on December 17, 2022.
Additionally, unlike other Modest Mouse performances incorporating a continually rotating setlist, performances conducted during “The Lonesome Crowded West Tour” will include all songs from the aforementioned album and will be played in order from start to finish throughout the show. Modest Mouse fans will have the opportunity of a lifetime when they hear the iconic band mimic the album in its entirety and replicate each song’s nuances explicitly and exactly live and in person for the first time in Modest Mouse history.
In addition to information about the tour, Modest Mouse is releasing a limited edition printed vinyl disc that is exclusively available to fans who have purchased tickets to a concert date, whether they buy it online as an add-on or in person at the actual show.
Modest Mouse, through the revitalization of their past album in this current tour, reinforces their career’s longevity and continued success and the impact this band has made on new and old fans alike.
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 9, 2022, at www.modestmouse.com
The Lonesome Crowded West Tour:
11/18/22 – Missoula, MT – Wilma Theater
11/19/22 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane
11/21/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
11/22/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
11/25/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11/27/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
11/30/22 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theatre
12/1/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
12/2/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
12/3/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
12/5/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
12/6/22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
12/7/22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
12/9/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
12/10/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
12/11/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
12/13/22 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
12/15/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/16/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
12/17/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer