Mercyful Fate Announces First 2022 North American Tour Dates in Over Two Decades

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 6th, 2022 - 6:15 PM

Demons and witches, enthusiasts of heavy metal and operatic goth rock, King Diamond of Mercyful Fate sends his Satanic Regards and invites you to join him and the rest of his troupe to “Come to the Sabbath” and watch the talents of Mercyful Fate live and in person for the first time in North America in the last two decades. A band that once partnered with Metallica on their 1999 tour that swept the entire continent of Europe, Mercyful Fate is now making a comeback within the United States, hereby “blessing” our ears with the sound of electric guitars and jaw-dropping high notes and our eyes with their heavy makeup reminiscent of other heavy metal 80s bands. Despite Mercyful Fate’s performance hiatus that spanned over twenty years, Mercyful Fate promises that no ounce of quality has either been relinquished or lost over that time and that the same level of imagery and dramatics that were infused within shows they have done in the past will still be present.

Accompanied by artists Kreator and Midnight to open each headline show, King Diamond and the rest of Mercyful Fate, through their decision to return to the public eye, offers North American listeners the chance of a lifetime: to see and hear the idols whose performances and live personalities seemed to be confined to low-quality videos adorned and accessorized with static and faulty audio uploaded onto Youtube or onto their parents’ dusty and outdated DVDs.

This tour will give the fans, whether they are diehard or casual listeners, the chance to escape and bask in the limelight of their memories; getting tickets to this tour will allow fans from the 80s, people who loved Mercyful Fate from the day their first studio album was released, from the day they held their first concert in 1984, the opportunity to feel like they are teenagers again while simultaneously allowing modern fans the chance to imagine for themselves what it would be like to live in that era, to live in the 1980s or 1990s and see Mercyful Fate live in their full glory for themselves. Mercyful Fate lives up to its name, in all their Mercyful sanctions, by allowing fans to step back into the past and participate in a perpetual midnight gathering of witches and demons hailing from Texas to California to Georgia, a self-proclaimed sabbath of the night, to which only fans of Mercyful Fate would be able to endure.

Starting Friday, September 9, 2022, tickets will be available for purchase from https://mercyfulfatecoven.com/. The dates for the tour are below.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

MERCYFUL FATE w/ Kreator, Midnight:

10/25/2022 Dallas, TX – The Factory

10/27/2022 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

10/29/2022 Inglewood, CA – Youtube Theater

10/30/2022 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

11/01/2022 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11/03/2022 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

11/04/2022 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

11/05/2022 Detroit, MI – Masonic

11/08/2022 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/10/2022 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theater

11/11/2022 Laval, QC – Place Bell

11/13/2022 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall At Fenway

11/14/2022 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/16/2022 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

For more articles about King Diamond and Mercyful Fate, follow this link: https://music.mxdwn.com/?s=mercyful+fate.