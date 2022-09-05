The Roots’ “Captain” Kirk Douglas Debuts Uplifting New Song & Video “We Can Be One” As Hundred Watt Heart

Home News Skyy Rincon September 5th, 2022 - 5:00 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

The Roots’ guitarist “Captain” Kirk Douglas has returned with his new single “We Can Be One” under his solo moniker Hundred Watt Heart. The song is accompanied by a dynamic new music video and offers a look at what’s to come with the release of his forthcoming full length solo album.

The song is refreshingly introspective with an uplifting theme of unity with the lyricism crafted around the line “We can be one.” Musically, the track borrows from jazz and funk with a psychedelic flair in the guitar riffs, rhythmic drumline and backing instrumentation. There is also a delightful bit of haziness which is reflected both in the music video and the single.

Douglas released his debut solo studio record back in May 2019 entitled Turbulent Times under the moniker Hundred Watt Heart. He is perhaps best known for his work with Grammy award-winning hip hop band The Roots which he joined in 2003. He contributed to their Billboard chart-topping albums such as 2004’s The Tipping Point, 2006’s Game Theory, 2008’s Rising Down, 2010’s How I Got Over and the John Legend collaborative effort Wake Up which earned the musicians Grammys in the Best R&B Album and Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance categories. He has also been playing guitar with the band on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon every night.

Many have lauded his musical talent including American Songwriter, Guitar Player and most notably, Rolling Stone who complemented his “melodies that range from contemplative, blues-tipped and soulful to raw and raucous.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela