The Lord & Petra Haden Announce New Album Devotional, Share New Song “The End Of Absence”

Greg Anderson Of Sunn O))) has teamed up with vocalist and violinist Petra Haden on a collaborative new album entitled Devotional which is arriving on October 21 via Southern Lord. They have shared two songs thus far including the title track and more recently “The End Of Absence.”

The new track is nearly 9 minutes long with hypnotic gentle vocals layered over droning guitar and hazy instrumentation that is truly mesmerizing. “The End Of Absence” offers a unique listening experience, anticipation builds as the song reaches its end with a gentle outro. There are no lyrics, the track consists purely of “wordless vocalizations.”

<a href="https://thelordsl.bandcamp.com/album/devotional">Devotional by The Lord † Petra Haden</a> Speaking on the production of the album, Anderson offers, “I’m extremely happy with the recordings we made together. Petra’s vocals bring a whole new dimension to the heaviness,” Haden adds, “When I heard his ideas, I already had melodies in my head. I recorded some ideas at home and it developed from there. Greg is a really deep listener and he’s so much fun to work with. Getting to collaborate with Greg reminds me why I love to sing and improvise. I feel free and happy. That’s what music is all about.”

Haden had previously worked with Anderson on Sunn O)))’s first studio album ØØ Void which was released back in June 2000. The pair had first worked together during Anderson’s time in California-based doom metal band Goatsnake.

Devotional Track List

1. Devotional

2. Rise To Diminish

3. What Lies Behind Us Lies Buried Because It Is Dead

4. Ma Anand Sheela

5. Yaman

6. The End of Absence

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat