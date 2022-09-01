Tinariwen Announces Reissue of Three Albums for Nov 2022 Release and Share Upbeat Track “Arghane Manine”

Home News Karan Singh September 1st, 2022 - 1:54 PM

Touareg collective Tinariwen has announced the reissue of Kel Tinariwen — this will be the album’s first official release across all platforms since it was first put out exclusively on cassette in 1992 in Mali. The album will be released alongside two additional Tinariwen reissues, Aman Iman: Water Is Life and Imidiwan: Companion, out for the first time on vinyl on the same day.In the lead up to the November 4 drop, they have shared the lead single and album closer, “Arghane Manine.” Check it out below:

The above track bounces with drum and bass, seasoned with guitar twangs. Its source album has never enjoyed a broader distribution until now, and the group’s history will now become accessible to a larger audience. The project was the brainchild of Keltoum Sennhauser, a painter, poet and songwriter who became deeply involved in the Touareg struggle for freedom and self-determination. She recognized Tinariwen’s music as an important element of this fight.

She said the following about the album: “I think the cassette played a crucial role as a tool of communication, a tool that was very dear to us. It served to raise awareness and awaken the consciences of those who felt that everything was already lost, or that we didn’t have the wherewithal to win our struggle. It allowed the Touareg world to develop its own conscience and move forward. In our milieu, the only thing that can make us question ourselves is music. Because we listen to a lot of music, we love music, we love poetry. We don’t read. We’re not a people who read. So, the only reading we have, about ourselves and about the outside world, is music.”

Kel Tinariwen tracklist:

1. À L’Histoire

2. Khedou Khedou

3. Adounia Tarha

4. Matadjem Yinmexan

5. Awa Idjan War Infa Iman

6. Sendad Eghlalan

8. Arghane Manine

Aman Iman: Water Is Life tracklist:

1. Cler Achel

2. Mano Dayak

3. Matadjem Yinmixan

4. Ahimana

5. Soixante Trois

6. Toumast

7. Imidiwan WinakaliN

8. Awa Didjen

9. Ikyadarh Dim

10. Tamatant Tilay

11. Assouf

12. Izarharh Tenere

Imidiwan: Companions tracklist:

1. Imidiwan Afrik Tendam

2. Lulla

3. Tenhert

4. Enseqi Ehad Didagh

5. Tahult In

6. Tamodjerazt Assis

7. Intitlayaghen

8. Imazighen N Adagh

9. Tenalle Chegret

10. Kel Tamashek

11. Assuf Ag Assuf

12. Chabiba

13. Ere Tasfata Adounia

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat