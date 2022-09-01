Gang Of Youths Cancel North American Tour Due To Health Issues

Home News Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2022 - 10:21 AM

According to Consequence, Australian alternative rock band Gang Of Youths has canceled their North American tour dates due to lead vocalist Dave Le’aupepe’s chronic health issues. The group was set to begin their trek on September 13 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before visiting a slew of cities between the U.S. and Canada. One of their last shows was scheduled to take place at this year’s Ohana Festival.

In a statement posted to the band’s social media page, Le’aupepe explains, “It’s fucken damn near unacceptable for me to attempt to play shows in a way that isn’t to the absolute best of my ability,” He continued, adding “Unfortunately, at present, these issues are preventing me from doing my job to the standard you all deserve… I’m so sorry to everybody who is disappointed by this. A lot of the inner shit I feel has a lot to do with letting people down and I’m feeling that more than ever at this point.”

Le’aupepe went on to say that touring has taken a toll on him both physically and emotionally, citing the stress that comes with extensive traveling and injuries sustained while on tour. He also explained that marriage, children and personal issues need to be prioritized during this time inclusive of all bandmembers. Throughout the statement it is clear that he is deeply apologetic for the cancelation but nonetheless wants to come back in full swing.

“I want to keep doing this job as long as humanly possible. however, for that to be the case, I need to unfuck my shit and get my body, voice, and mind in better working order,” He commented, apologizing once more.

The band is touring to support their recent album angel in realtime which was released back in February. They are expected to return in October for their European and UK leg of the tour.