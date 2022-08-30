mxdwn PREMIERE: Forrest Isn’t Dead Drops Two-Part Video Series “Heaven” and “Earth” From His Debut Album The End of Everything for Sept 2022 Release

Home News Cassandra Reichelt August 30th, 2022 - 7:00 AM

The Atlanta-born singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist is known as Forrest Isn’t Dead, who turned his art into strength, hope and joy and created a mesmerizing blend of alternative, pop, and rock laced with the added bonus of electronic and wonky beats that just cannot be denied. Forrest Isn’t Dead is preparing for his Sept 16, 2022, debut album, The End of Everything, via Madison Records has dropped a two-part video series to his new singles “Heaven” and “Earth.”

Exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music, his first part of the video series gives viewers a taste of Forrest’s raw talent in a hauntingly beautiful and hypnotic way with lyrics that sucker-punches the gut in its realism in the song “Heaven.” In “Heaven,” we are taken to what can be assumed to be the place where people go when they die and in Forrest’s vision, the capture of “Heaven” works perfectly with the hauntingly beautiful lyrics.

Give me something that will kill the pain.

I want to feel comfortable.

I want to feel something else.

This is more than you can pray away.

In the second part of the video series, “Earth” is the opposite of “Heaven” and gives viewers a look at Earth and we follow humans on Earth just before they enter Heaven. Creative visuals in the video give viewers the chance to make their time on Earth your own story, which is truer than words can express. Each human’s story on Earth is different and Forrest respects that and uses it to get his lyrics across. The chorus sticks out the most when he sings: “Can we fall back down to earth?” and sends the message that there is still time on Earth to enjoy life, so enjoy it and when the time comes, Heaven will be there.

Forrest breaks down his latest two songs ahead of his album debut:

“‘Heaven’ is the first song I made for the album. To me, this song represents the overarching theme of the album better than any other tracks. I wrote ‘Earth’ around the time my grandfather passed away. I drew a lot of inspiration from that experience when writing this song. While these two songs were not initially intended as a part 1 and part 2 when writing them, we had a lot of fun connecting the dots between them and feel they ended up going together nicely. We shot both videos in the same location over one weekend to give them a similar feel. For ‘Heaven,’ we wanted to try and capture what the moments during your ascension into the next life might be like. And for ‘Earth,’ we wanted to capture the moments just before your ascension. That said, neither video follows a strict storyline. We wanted to keep the concepts more artistic and vague to let each person draw their own conclusion of what may be going on. Afterall, no one really know what these moments will actually be like.”

Check out the duo premiere music videos for “Heaven” and “Earth” below right now!