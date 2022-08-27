Knotfest Colombia Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Pantera, Mr. Bungle, Trivium & More

Home News Gracie Chunes August 27th, 2022 - 1:08 PM

On Wednesday, August 24, KNOTFEST, the destination festival brand curated by Slipknot, announced KNOTFEST COLOMBIA 2022, which will take place on Friday, December 9th at Campin Circuit of Bogotá. The festival will be headlined by Judas Priest and the recently reformed Pantera, featuring Zakk Wylde on guitar and Antrhax’s Charlie Benante on drums. KNOTFEST COLOMBIA’s first wave of bands announced also includes Bring Me The Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Hypocrisy, Sepultura, Suicide Silence, Sold and more still to be announced. Tickets go on sale at 9am local time, Wednesday, August 31. Information and tickets can be found here.



KNOTFEST also has events in Chile on Sunday, December 11 at Estadio Monumental in Santiago, and Brasil on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 at Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo. The festival will also be expanding into Argentina for the first time this year with special KNOTFEST ROADSHOW shows on Thursday, December 8 and Tuesday, December 13. For more information visit here.

For any and all information regarding KNOTFEST visit here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat