Herb Alpert Announces New Album﻿ Sunny Side Of The Street For September 2022 Release, Shares Lead Single “Pata Pata”

On Friday, August 26, Herb Alpert released his latest single “Pata Pata,” the first song off his upcoming album Sunny Side Of The Street, set to be released Friday, September 30. The new song is an upbeat romp and new take on the 1967 Miriam Makeba song. When talking about his new song, Alpert said “If I can record something that makes me feel good and in the moment, then that’s a sign I’m doing something right. This recording gives me that feeling.”

Sunny Side Of The Street consists of 11 songs, containing gentle ballads like “Childhood” and “Time After Time” and covers of classic songs like “I’ll Remember You” (of Elvis Presley fame) and Louis Armstrong’s “Sunny Side Of The Street”. The album features six original compositions and was recorded with longtime collaborators Lani Hall, Jeff Lorber, Bill Cantos and more.

Stream “Pata Pata” here.

Pre-order Sunny Side Of The Street here.

Sunny Side Of The Street track listing is as follows:

Childhood

Pata Pata

Goo Goo Eyes

I’ll Remember You

Tickle Time

Time After Time

Sneaky Pete

Going Out Of My Head

Here She Comes

Just A Dream Away

Sunny Side of the Street