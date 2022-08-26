Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners Announce Self-Titled Album For October 2022 Release, Share Of Cover The Georgia Satellites’ “Six Years Gone”

When Ginger Wildheart teamed up with Neil Ivison and Nick Lyndon of Stone Mountain Sinners in August 2019, they had no idea that they would end up creating an album that would be full of energy and celebrate rock ‘n’ roll. With the addition of drummer Shane Dixon, the band was complete and ready to start recording their self-titled debut album.
Though the album doesn’t appear to have a name yet, it is expected to be released October 7th. The first single, “Wasted Times,” sets the tone for an album that is full of original songs, two covers (Status Quo’s “Dirty Water” and Georgia Satellites’ “Six Years Gone”), and pure rock ‘n’ roll. According to Ginger, the album is meant to be in “the spirit of the music that we all collectively love, from childhood to the present day.”
The album was recorded at MWNCI studios in Pembrokeshire, Wales, with Dave Draper producing.
“Six Years Gone” is the newest single that has been released in anticipation of the album. It is a cover of The Georgia Satellites and gives the listener a glimpse of what is coming on the album. With familiar sounds and heartstrings-tugging melodies, this album is sure to be a hit with everyone who loves classic rock ‘n’ roll. Check out the cover below. You can also pre-order the album here.
Upcoming October UK tour dates:
10/16 – Edinburgh @ Bannermans
10/19 – Newcastle @ Riverside
10/20 – Huddersfield @ The Parish
10/22 – Cardiff @ The Globe
10/23 – Plymouth @ The Junction
10/25 – London @ Bush Hall
10/26 – Norwich @ Brickmakers
10/27 – Portsmouth @ Wedgewood Rooms
10/29 – Chester @ Live Rooms
10/30 – Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds