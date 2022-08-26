Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners Announce Self-Titled Album For October 2022 Release, Share Of Cover The Georgia Satellites’ “Six Years Gone”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki August 26th, 2022 - 8:37 PM

When Ginger Wildheart teamed up with Neil Ivison and Nick Lyndon of Stone Mountain Sinners in August 2019, they had no idea that they would end up creating an album that would be full of energy and celebrate rock ‘n’ roll. With the addition of drummer Shane Dixon, the band was complete and ready to start recording their self-titled debut album.

Though the album doesn’t appear to have a name yet, it is expected to be released October 7th. The first single, “Wasted Times,” sets the tone for an album that is full of original songs, two covers (Status Quo’s “Dirty Water” and Georgia Satellites’ “Six Years Gone”), and pure rock ‘n’ roll. According to Ginger, the album is meant to be in “the spirit of the music that we all collectively love, from childhood to the present day.”

The album was recorded at MWNCI studios in Pembrokeshire, Wales, with Dave Draper producing.

“Six Years Gone” is the newest single that has been released in anticipation of the album. It is a cover of The Georgia Satellites and gives the listener a glimpse of what is coming on the album. With familiar sounds and heartstrings-tugging melodies, this album is sure to be a hit with everyone who loves classic rock ‘n’ roll. Check out the cover below. You can also pre-order the album here.

Upcoming October UK tour dates:

10/16 – Edinburgh @ Bannermans

10/19 – Newcastle @ Riverside

10/20 – Huddersfield @ The Parish

10/22 – Cardiff @ The Globe

10/23 – Plymouth @ The Junction

10/25 – London @ Bush Hall

10/26 – Norwich @ Brickmakers

10/27 – Portsmouth @ Wedgewood Rooms

10/29 – Chester @ Live Rooms

10/30 – Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds

Ginger & The Sinners Upcoming Album Tracklisting

01. Wasted Times

02. That Smile

03. Footprints in the Sand

04. Lately, Always

05. Dirty Water

06. Work In Progress

07. Breakout

08. Six Years Gone

09. Not the Staying Kind