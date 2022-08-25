The Sun Also Rises as Dusk Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Young the Giant, Sofi Tukker, Allison Wonderland and More

Home News Karan Singh August 25th, 2022 - 2:17 PM

The Sun Also Rises as Dusk has announced the lineup for its sixth annual event set to take place on November 11 and 12. Aside from an all-star lineup of musicians, the festival will also offer some of Tuscon’s best food and art. The local Arizona artist Discovery Stage Lineup will be announced in the coming weeks, as will more musicians.

Additionally, Tucson ARTS will include live art, larger-than-life sculptures, digital art, video projection and lighting displays throughout downtown Tucson and the Jácome Plaza festival grounds. Additional activations include Tucson PLAYS, featuring a variety of backyard games and classic arcade games and the Tucson SHOPS market for all your shopping needs. Finally, Lost in the Weeds is an exciting new addition to DUSK, providing elevated professional, positive, fun and interactive after-parties to learn about the Arizona medical and adult-use cannabis programs.

General Admission tickets are on sale for $99 before fees. VIP passes are available starting at $239 before fees. The Platinum VIP Experience pass starts at $549. All ticket types are available online here . Payment plans are available for a limited time. DUSK is an all-ages event.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister