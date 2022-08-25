The Smithereens Announce The Lost Album For September 2022 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon August 25th, 2022 - 5:50 PM

New Jersey-based alternative rock band The Smithereens have announced the release of their latest album aptly titled The Lost Album. The record features never-before-heard songs and will be arriving on September 23 via Sunset Blvd Records.

Speaking on the album’s production, bassist Mike Mesaros offered, “The Lost Album has previously existed only as a sentimental “scrapbook” for Dennis, Pat, Jim and me. Mine was tucked away in a dusty shoebox with other cassettes—forsaken raw nuggets of outtakes, demos, rough mixes and silly chatter. Now, the inevitable turning of the clock and the tragic demise of friend and brother Pat has buffed and polished this collection of songs into emotional gold,” He continued, adding, “The Lost Album remains only 80 percent finished and rough mixed. The feeling and style, however, are all there, outweighing any overdub or mix considerations. It is something new, yet vintage, emerging from its warm analog tomb into a cold digital world.”

The band will be briefly touring this fall starting with a concert in Norwalk, Connecticut at the Wall Street Theater on October 14. This will be followed by a show in Chicago, Illinois at the City Winery on November 2, a performance in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Potawatomi Hotel on November 3, a concert in Cincinnati, Ohio at Ludlow Garage on November 4 and a show in Kansas City, Missouri at Knuckleheads on November 5. Their last show of 2022 will be on December 3 in Carteret, New Jersey. In 2023, they are scheduled to take part in the ‘80s Cruise in early March.

Lead vocalist and founding member Pat DiNizio passed away back in 2017 leaving Marshall Crenshaw and Gin Blossoms’ Robin Wilson to take his place during live performances. Throughout their short U.S. trek, Crenshaw and Wilson will alternate.

The Smithereens 2022 & 2023 Tour Dates

10/14 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater

11/2 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

11/3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Potawatomi Hotel

11/4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

11/5 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

**with Marshall Crenshaw on lead vocals

12/3 – Carteret, NJ @ Carteret

**with Marshall Crenshaw and Robin Wilson

3/3/23 @ 80s CRUISE

**with Robin Wilson