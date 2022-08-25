Hell & Heaven Metal Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Pantera, Slipknot, KISS & More

Home News Skyy Rincon August 25th, 2022 - 11:11 AM

According to Blabbermouth, Pantera is officially slated to co-headline this year’s Hell & Heaven metal festival which is currently scheduled to take place in Toluca, Mexico at Foro Pegaso on December 2. The band will play alongside other big names in the metal genre including Scorpions, Meshuggah, Arch Enemy and Cradle Of Filth.

The news of Pantera’s reunion has dominated headlines since July when Billboard first announced that the band had signed with Artist Group International. Some fans do not approve of the reunion as late founding brothers Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell have since passed away. They argue that the band is not truly Pantera without the Abbott brothers. Even so, Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante were reportedly approved by the Abbott Brothers’ estates to participate in the project. Both Wylde and Benante have promised to adapt their styles to try to emulate Pantera’s beloved co-founders.

Anselmo, Wylde and even Max Cavalera have commented on the reunion, explaining that the band’s legacy deserves to be revived. During a recent Anthrax meet and greet, Benante urged those who are skeptical of the reunion to not attend any of Pantera’s performances. He also explained that the band would not be playing a full fledged tour but rather “select” shows.

This year, many have covered Pantera’s classic tracks including Anthrax who recently teased a snippet of the band’s “Domination” as a tribute to Dimebag Darrell. A nine-year-old girl delivered a vibrant performance of “Becoming” in late July. Back in February, Spirit Adrift covered their 1992 single “Hollow.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat