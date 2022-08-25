mxdwn PREMIERE: Peter Matthew Bauer Debuts Lively New Single “21st Century Station” From Upcoming New Album Flowers

Home News Cassandra Reichelt August 25th, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Peter Matthew Bauer, founding member of NYC art rock band the Walkman, has announced his third solo album, Flowers, which is set to be released on Sept 23, 2022, and also shares a new track, “21st Century Station,” the latest single from his upcoming album and let’s just say he won’t disappoint his fans

Flowers is Peter Matthew Bauer’s first full-length studio album in over five years. He created the album from his own personal experience and even the experiences of others. According to Peter Matthew Bauer, there was a sense of seeking what was buried at the edge of things.

“It’s filled with a kind of dread but also I think a little joy remains. It’s this weird continuum of losing people from your past, some close and some just characters I knew who were somehow important,” said Peter Matthew Bauer.“That and this feeling of a kind of terror that we are all experiencing together, this cult-like feeling I have from my own childhood (he grew up in ashrams in both Upstate New York and Ganeshpuri, India), chasing down specific images and moments that feel alive within that kind of feeling, and then chasing that childhood feeling itself- that sense of home that feels lost sometimes, those are the things that make up this record. It’s like searching for an undercurrent hidden in everything – like an electric charge.”

Exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music, his new single “21st Century Station” gives listeners a taste of what it sounds like to listen to music blasting via a radio tower. The way it sounds and moves and beats its own erratic sound with loud drum banging, and guitars strumming makes for a fun, loose and freedom in its sound.

Peter Matthew Bauer breaks down his latest single:

This song is supposed to be the last song you’ll ever hear on the radio. It has a strange feeling to it, like a joyous, chaotic ending. I imagined everyone running for the woods, packing up their cars and heading north. This is the last song the DJ plays before going off the air,” said Peter Matthew Bauer.

Check out the new single “21st Century Station” below right now!