Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces 2022 Out of the Park Lineup Featuring Marcus Mumford, Bonny Light Horseman, Antibalas & More

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has announced its “Out of the Park” lineup of post-festival shows scheduled to take place at night, after the festival. In collaboration with local venues, the event organizers have set up a series of shows in and around San Fransisco. The full list of artists and venues is as follows:

9/30 – Sweetwater Music Hall – The Waco Brothers & Bob Schneider and Hazel Dickens Documentary screening

9/30 – Little Saint – Aoife O’Donovan

10/1 – Sweetwater Music Hall – Antibalas

10/1 – Little Saint – Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

10/1 – The Fillmore – Marcus Mumford w/ Danielle Ponder

10/1 – Alcatraz Theatre – Hyde St. Studios 40th Anniversary F: Jimmie Dale Gilmore

10/2 – Palace of Fine Arts – Bonny Light Horseman

10/4 – The Chapel – Moonalice and “Summer of Soul” screening

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has also revealed the third round of acts playing at the festival in Golden Gate Park. The most recent additions include Bonny Light Horseman, Rhiannon Giddens w/ Francesco Turrisi, Waxahatchee, Béla Fleck, Danielle Ponder, Ismay, Jay Som, Amythyst Kiah, Aoife O’Donovan and Rainbow Girls. The lineup was teased with a medley now streaming on the official festival’s official website and the HSB22 app. The next and final medley will be released on September 6.

