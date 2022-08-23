MoFi Facing Fraud Lawsuit For Allegedly Misrepresenting Products & Branding Digital Remasters As “Purely Analog”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 23rd, 2022 - 10:40 AM

According to Pitchfork, reissue label Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab admitted in a recent Washington Post feature that they are no longer using entirely analog practices in their vinyl pressings. They have since confirmed that they have been relying on Direct Stream Digital technology since 2011. This alleged misrepresentation of products has led MoFi to be embroiled in scandal.

Adam Stiles, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, has proposed a class action lawsuit against the label claiming that by MoFi allegedly misrepresenting their products they have allegedly committed fraud, alleged unjust enrichment, alleged deceptive trade practices, alleged breach of warranty (both express and implied) and more. The suit is seeking restitution and damages.

Stiles claims that when he bought The Pretenders’ self-titled album from the label in February 2022 that he purchased it at $40 with the belief that MoFi designated it as an original master recording. The complaint goes on to say: “Had Mr. Stiles been aware that the record used digital remastering or DSD technology, he would not have purchased the record, or would have paid significantly less for it.” Other members of the potential class have also claimed to pay higher prices for records at MoFi despite their use of digital remastering.

In a statement issued by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab’s attorney, Joseph J. Madonia offered, “We cannot comment on pending litigation matters at this time.”

In a statement to the Washington Post, MoFi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Syd Schwartz explained, “There had been choices made over the years and choices in marketing that have led to confusion and anger and a lot of questions, and there were narratives that had been propagating for a while that were untrue or false or myths. We were wrong not to have addressed this sooner.”

MoFi previously announced that they would be participating in opening a new vinyl pressing factory in Oxnard, California. The label dubbed the new plant America’s “premier vinyl production facility.”