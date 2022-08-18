Ché Aimee Dorval Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Melody in New Single “Blood Red Sun”

Ché Aimee Dorval has released a hauntingly beautiful melody titled “Blood Red Sun”. It’s Dorval’s first single from her new album The Crowned, which will be released via Icons Creating Evil Art in November 2022.

The kaleidoscopic music video opens with a long shot of Dorval in tear-streaked mascara. Interspersed with the clip is a gruesome scene in a hotel room, where Dorval’s male companion appears to have been murdered. Dorval alternates between characters in the video – at some points, she dons a confident, smiling persona, while at other points she takes on the characteristics of a much more shy, reserved woman sitting on the edge of the bed. Near the end of the video, the shy woman begins to feel blood dripping over her face, and the camera pans up to reveal a demonic visage (also played by Dorval) smiling and leaking blood from her mouth onto her counterpart below. The vocals of the song are brilliantly strong – it’s the type of sound that reverberates deep inside the chest.

Dorval has previously been in many collaborations with Devin Townsend, including her cover of “Almost Again”. She has also been on tour with Townsend back in 2019. Alongside Farkosten, Dorval also released a cover of Finnish pop song “Missä Muruseni On”.