Blackberry Smoke Drummer Brit Turner Hospitalized for Heart Attack

Blackberry Smoke drummer Brit Turner was hospitalized following a serious heart attack on August 14, as per a social media update posted on the band’s Instagram account. He is currently in stable condition.

The Atlanta rock band has rescheduled their St. Louis performance that was scheduled for Tuesday night — it will now take place in mid-September.

Fellow rockers left comments on the social media post offering prayers and support for Turner and the band, including Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale, Glenn Hughes, Duane Betts and Tyler Bryant.

Blackberry Smoke now plans to perform acoustic sets for the remainder of their tour, and until Turner is once again in the condition to play live. Their first show without the drummer is tonight in Wichita, Kansas, whereas the rest of the dates will take place into the early fall. Following that, the group will play a series of dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2012 album, The Whippoorwill, during which they’ll be perform the tracklist in its entirety during each performance. (Loudwire)