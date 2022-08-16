Spelljams Album Released Featuring Lucius, Osees, Magic Sword And More

Home News Skyy Rincon August 16th, 2022 - 2:34 PM

Lucius

Back in December, Post Malone teamed up with Magic: The Gathering to promote the return of their ‘Friday Night Magic’ series. Now, Dungeons and Dragons’s Spelljammer: Adventures In Space has inspired the world of music as well. This time, with a full blown album out now via Kill Rock Stars label!

Spelljams is a full length inspired by the D&D franchise and features a star-studded tracklist featuring Lucius, Osees and Magic Sword. Other musical acts include Reggie Watts, TEKE::TEKE, Black Marble, Mikaela Davis, Penny & Sparrow, Y La Bamba, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, MonoNeon, Devon Gilfillian, Red Fang, Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band, Arooj Aftab, Califone and Shabazz Palaces. The Decemberists’ Chris Funk even produced the entire record!

<a href="https://killrockstars.bandcamp.com/album/spelljams">SPELLJAMS by Kill Rock Stars</a> Speaking on the production of the album, Funk offered, “I am of the opinion when people think of Dungeons & Dragons that there is a preconceived underscore of what these worlds might sound like. With this bold return to Spelljammer we were excited to push the boundaries deep into Wildspace, working with artists from diverse musical backgrounds that could challenge what music in the multiverse of the world’s greatest roleplaying game might sound like,” He continued, adding “Each artist was given a character or plot prompt from the storyline, then challenged to write an original composition based on Light of Xaryxis. We hope you enjoy the result!”

Spelljams Tracklist

1. Seeds Of Destruction – Magic Sword

2. Arena Of Blood – Osees

3. Space Is A Place – Reggie Watts

4. Visible Lights – TEKE::TEKE

5. Far – Black Marble

6. Left Hand Path – Mikaela Davis

7. love is the disaster – Lucius

8. Xedalli – Penny & Sparrow

9. Moon Dancer – Y La Bamba

10. Light of Xaryxis – Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

11. Spacefighters – MonoNeon

12. Crystalline Climbers – Cardioid & pink paint

13. Me and The Moon – Devon Gilfillian

14. Endless Sea – Red Fang

15. Ghost Of The Nautiloid Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band

16. Forgotten Land – Deru, Arooj Aftab

17. Topolah’s Song – Wizard of Waz

18. chaotic.evil.astral.elves – Califone

19. The Door To Endlessness – Shabazz Palaces

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer