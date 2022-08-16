Clutch Share New Music Video For “Slaughter Beach”; Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Out September 16

Home News Skyy Rincon August 16th, 2022 - 4:37 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Maryland-based rock band Clutch has just released their latest single “Slaughter Beach” alongside an accompanying music video. The new track offers a taste of the group’s upcoming album Sunrise On Slaughter Beach which is scheduled to arrive on September 16 via Weathermaker Music.

Speaking briefly about the song’s lyricism, frontman Neil Fallon offered, “The lyrics for Slaughter Beach were inspired by a late night walk along the southern Delaware Bay,” He continued, cryptically adding, “Odd things happen there.”

The music video was directed by David Brodsky of My Good Eye and showcases the band’s artistic storytelling ability. The video begins with the band members lying in the middle of a sandy, seemingly desolate area; almost dystopian in nature. Later on in the video, a gigantic horseshoe crab destroys what appears to be a factory.

The band is set to tour alongside Helmet and Quicksand this fall. The trek will kick off with a show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Rebel Club on September 13 . The bands will then travel through Massachusetts, New York, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Missouri and Iowa. They will close out the tour with a show in Chicago, Illinois at Concord Music Hall on October 16.

Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Tracklist

1. Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)

2. Slaughter Beach

3. Mountain Of Bone

4. Nosferatu Madre

5. Mercy Brown

6. We Strive For Excellence

7. Skeletons On Mars

8. Three Golden Horns

9. Jackhammer Our Names

Clutch Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Helmet & Quicksand

9/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

9/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

9/16 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

9/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks

9/18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

9/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life*

9/24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

9/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

9/27 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

9/29 – Houston TX @ Warehouse Live

9/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/1 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/2 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/7 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*

10/8 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

10/9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ the Depot

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/15 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

* Clutch only

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz