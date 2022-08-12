mxdwn PREMIERE: Dr. Zwig Drops Heartfelt New Single and Video “Waiting on Heaven (To Make a Move)”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt August 12th, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Dr. Zwig is a triple threat. Not only is he a psychologist, but he is an educator, author and musician. In fact, he is one of few people with a Ph.D. in clinical psychology yet is a talented and accomplished songwriter. He made the Top 10 hit singles on the U.S Adult Contemporary charts and is a well-known workshop leader and speaker on a global scale. His YouTube channel has over 160 million views.

Dr. Zwig has released a new track, “Waiting on Heaven (To Make a Move),” along with a music video exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music, which gives listeners something to think about. With its smooth, calming undertone, a listener wouldn’t automatically assume he is singing something important, and that is the genius that is Dr. Zwig. Infused with bluesy chords, rustic guitar sound, and introspective lyrics, Dr. Zwig is singing about waiting on heaven, waiting on someone else to fix our problems. In reality, the only people who can fix our problems are ourselves.

Dr. Z breaks down the meaning behind his latest single:

“Waiting on Heaven (To Make a Move)” is about searching for the unseen reasons for the world’s recent widespread increase in hatred and violence. Many of our problems can be fixed with direct intervention, however, today’s issues aren’t so simple. Reducing mass murderers’ actions to a mental illness caused by a hypothetical chemical imbalance in their brains is a useless idea; we’ll never be able to medicate our way out of this crisis. We have to go deeper,” said Dr. Zwig.

Watch the music video to Dr. Zwig’s “Waiting on Heaven (To Make a Move)” below right now!