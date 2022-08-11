Dungen Debuts Hazy New Single “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 11th, 2022 - 4:44 PM

Swedish psychedelic rock band Dungen has returned with their newest single “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig” from their forthcoming album En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog which is scheduled to arrive on October 7 via Mexican Summer. The track serves as the second single from the record following “Nattens sista strimma ljus.”

The new song’s title translates to “If There’s Anything You Want To Ask Me About” which is reflective of the meditative track with its hazy, atmospheric instrumentation and harmonious vocals. The song’s meaning has been described as being “about holding secrets and truth on a personal basis.”

The upcoming album will mark the band’s first studio album since 2015’s Allas Sak. Back in 2018, the band released a collaborative EP with American folk rock band Woods entitled Myths 003. The album is also a personal one for singer-songwriter and frontman Gustav Ejstes. En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog marks Ejstes’ first album to record while sober. Despite some fears about the connection between musical talent and being under the influence, Ejstes has gained a clearer sense of the band’s musical direction.

“It’s groundbreaking for me,” Ejstes commented, adding. “My life has changed, drastically, in the last five years. But the music is so strong in itself for me. It has actually become even more trippy to experience music if you don’t take away the edges of life. It gets very real. Some artists, you feel like, ‘stick to your guns, the first three albums were so much better.’ But I can’t stay in one box.”