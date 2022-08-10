Arctic Monkeys Return To The Stage For First Time Since 2019

Home News Karan Singh August 10th, 2022 - 11:30 AM

Last night, the Arctic Monkeys played their first gig in three years. The British titans made their comeback in Istanbul, Turkey and played a vigorous 21-song set at the Zorlu Center PSM. After a second night at the venue, the band is scheduled to play shows in Burgas (August 12), Pula (August 16) and Prague (August 18).

According to NME, the August 9 performance featured highlights from a career that has spanned two decades, including classics such as “Do I Wanna Know,” “Brianstorm” and “Snap Out of It.’ Moreover, fans were pleasantly surprised when the Sheffield four-piece played “Potion Approaching” for the first time since 2011.

“It’s lovely to see you all,” frontman Alex Turner said to the packed crowd that made their appreciation felt.

Drummer Matt Helders recently commented on the band’s upcoming album: “It kinda like picks up where the other one [Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino] left off musically. I mean, it’s never gonna be like ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff.”

“But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud,” he added. “It’s hard to explain!”

Though there hasn’t yet been any official announcement regarding the album’s release , new music from the Arctic Monkeys is expected soon given that they are touring again.

Asked if the new album was ready, Helders replied, “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

