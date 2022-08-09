mxdwn PREMIERE: Velvet Chains Drops Eerily Fun Music Video for New Single “Back On The Train”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt August 9th, 2022 - 9:00 AM

Velvet Chains is a Las Vegas-based hard rock band that has the skills to go big and far like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Black Sabbath, KISS and so many more amazing hard rock/metal bands. Nils Goldschmidt founded the band in 2018 and self-released their debut album Icarus in 2021, describing it as “a ten-song voyage through the greatest of hard rock, grunge, and punk, with that vintage ’80s enthusiasm.” “Back On The Train” was written by Velvet Chains bassist Goldschmidt and the band’s drummer Jason Hope with multi-platinum songwriter Drew Lawrence.

Velvet Chains’ new single “Back On The Train,” directed by Dean Karr (Velvet Revolver and Ozzy Osbourne) exclusively premiering with mxdwn music, gives viewers a look at a creepy house set in the middle of nowhere, it seems, and we see the band jamming out hard to their song while creepy strangers head in their direction. What happens when they arrive? Nothing good, that’s for sure. It’s armed with thunderous riffs, melodious guitars, booming vocals, and vigorous head bobbing.

Having the right direction is key to a successful music video, and with many music videos directed under his name Karr knew what to do and how he could fit it toward Velvet Chains and what they wanted to create, and together made one insane video.

“Dean is not only a legend in the industry but also a music video visionary. He always knows what’s best for the specific song he’s working on and is always able to get the best out of each band he works with. We gave him a few options of songs, and naturally Dean being a true rock n’ roll fan, went with the fastest, most energetic, authentic rock song we had at the time,” said Goldschmidt. “We’re happy that he chose this song because it has a Velvet Revolver hard rock style to it, a band Dean has worked with several times, so this was right up his alley. The resulting video was just insane.”

Check out Velvet Chains' "Back On The Train" below right now!