City Of Caterpillar Announces New Album Mystic Sisters For September 2022 Release, Share New Song & Video “Decider”

Home News Roy Lott August 4th, 2022 - 9:25 AM

City of Caterpillar are set to return with their first new album in 20 years. Mystic Sisters, will be out on September 30 via Relapse Records. The band released its lead single “Decider,” a head-banging rager that the band is known for. Its accompanying music video sees a woman watching the band perform the song with different events happening in between, all with a smirk on her face. It has a mid to late 90’s influence. Check it out below.

Leading man Brandon Evans touched on the inspiration of the album, noting that it is more focused on a certain mood than telling a story. “The band is always focused on mood,” Evans says. “To me, that’s the most important thing. I don’t really want people dissecting what we’re trying to say, because it’s not really about us. It never has been. What we cared about 20 years ago was innocent, raw emotion, and that’s what we care about now.”

In support of the album, the band will be heading out on the road with a handful of dates this fall. The tour will kick off on September 29 in Washington DC and conclude on Halloween in Nashville, TN. Tickets for the tour are available on the band’s website. See the full list of dates below.