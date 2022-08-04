Bronx Hip Hop Museum Gets $5.5 Million in Funding from Mayor Eric Adams

Recently elected Mayor of New York Eric Adams has allotted $5.5 million in funding for the Bronx’s Universal Hip Hop Museum. According to ABC 7 New York and Brooklyn Vegan, the project has received $2 million in funding from Adams, $2 million from Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, and $1.5 million as allocated by the City Council.

Adams gave a statement about the investiture, saying, “Whether you are in Co-op City or Canarsie, New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to learn about some of the unique cultures in their backyard. Hip Hop tells the story of this city and the Bronx so vividly. It tells life amid poverty and crime, of turning pain into purpose, of making it. That’s why I’m proud to announce our administration’s commitment of $2 million in new capital funding for the Universal Hip Hop Museum, alongside $3.5 million from the local elected officials. The newer generation may not know about the history of hip hop in the Bronx, however, when we support our cultural groups, we allow the people of this city to connect and find these local jewels that serve as passports to historic destinations.”

The construction of the Universal Hip Hop Museum was announced last year, with an expected completion date of 2023 (though this was pushed back to 2024 due to pandemic-related concerns). It was supported by Hip Hop artists such as Grandmaster Flash, Slick Rick, Nas, Chuck D, LL Cool J, Chuck Chillout and Fat Joe.