Selena Quintanilla’s Estate Announces New Posthumous Album Moonchild Mixes For August 2022 Release Featuring Previously Unheard Recordings

Skyy Rincon August 2nd, 2022 - 9:45 AM

Selena Quintanilla’s estate recently announced the release of a new posthumous album entitled Moonchild Mixes. The record is set to arrive on August 26 via Warner Music Latina. According to Pitchfork, the album is slated to include previously unheard recordings that have been digitally altered to account for age progression.

Selena originally recorded the ten previously unheard tracks when she was between 13 and 16 years old. Her brother and fellow bandmate A.B. Quintanilla explained the process of altering her voice including fixing the pitch of her voice “to make her sound a little bit more mature.”

“What we’re doing is honoring her memory, her legacy,” Quintanilla offered in an interview with ABC News. “We’re still going to do what we want with our music, with our sister, with our band.”

The first single to be released from the album is a new rendition of “Como Te Quiero Yo a Ti” which was originally released on her sixth studio album Preciosa. The song was also rerecorded and released as a part of her 2004 posthumous compilation album Momentos Intimos.

The late singer passed away after being shot by her manager Yolanda Saldivar in 1995. She was only 23 years of age. The last album to be released before her passing was 12 Super Exitos, a compilation of her greatest hits. Her estate has since honored her memory with a MAC Cosmetics line, a Forever 21 collection as well as a Funko Pop figurine.