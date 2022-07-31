Two Door Cinema Club Share Meditative New Single “Lucky”

Northern Irish band Two Door Cinema Club have shared their new single “Lucky” from their upcoming fifth studio album Keep on Smiling which is due to be released September 2.

“Lucky” is a great number from the Northern Irish band presenting a synth-heavy tune engrossing the luck of the singer in today’s technology-heavy world. It gives the listener something to think about in their own lives, needing to think about the past and the future and how we interact with one another and the world around us.

“‘Lucky’ is a reflection about how fast things change. Lamenting the loss of points and moments in culture,” the band explained of the shimmering, synth-heavy song in a statement. “We live in such a disposable society, we just need to take the time to think and reflect about why things are there in the first place.”

The full album tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Messenger AD’

2. ‘Blue Light’

3. ‘Everybody’s Cool’

4. ‘Lucky’

5. ‘Little Piggy’

6. ‘Millionaire’

7. ‘High’

8. ‘Wonderful Life’

9. ‘Feeling Strange’

10.’Won’t Do Nothing’

11. ‘Messenger HD’

12. ‘Disappearer’

Two Door Cinema Club are set to preview their new material on a European headline tour this September and October. They’ll then embark on a run of North American shows between October 28 and November 17.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer