Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Debut Energetic New Song & Video “Never Seen You Dance”

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs has released a new song and video entitled “Never Seen You Dance.” The song is extremely energetic and catchy and is sure to help anyone pull out their dance moved from deep within. ‘Never Seen You Dance’ arrives with an official music video directed by Pavel Brenner.

The video begins in a library with two women, one picking out a book and the other listening to music and dancing to Totally Extinct’s new song. As the two sit quietly in an elevator, the lyrics begin, “You want me, I want you more. I want to see you dancing, I’ve never seen you dancing.” At this moment one hands the other a headphone as they begin strutting through the library.

The one who began listening to the music begins emphatically dancing through the library as she tries to coax the other to dance with her. The second woman walks awkwardly as she tries to brush away a smile. She then passes her backpack to her friend and joins in breaking down to the same lyrics, “You want me, I want you more. I want to see you dancing, I’ve never seen you dancing.” Eventually, the two break down to the lyrics together and dance a choreographed dance with one another.

The song and video are sure to put a smile on the viewer’s faces as it brings out the most human instincts watching the video.

“Never Seen You Dance” is the fifth single released from Extinct’s forthcoming album When the Lights Go Out due to be released on September 9.