The Comet Is Coming Announce New Album Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam For September 2022 Release, Share New Song “Code”

London jazz fusion trio The Comet Is Coming–aka Dan Leavers (Danalogue), Shabaka Hutchings (also of Shabaka and the Ancestors and Sons of Kemet), and Max Hallett (Betamax)–have announced their third studio album, Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, dropping September 23 via Impulse Records according to the Brooklyn Vegan. The album is a follow-up to their 2019 album Trust In The Life Force of the Deep Mystery and was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World studio in England.

“Code” is the lead single off the album, a percussion-driven song, with deep sounds of the synthesizer embedded and a beautiful and unrelenting saxophone part done by Shabaka. “Code” feels like a song based from the future with Shambaka driving beautiful saxophone that will have dance floors alit this summer and fall.

The tracklist for Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam is as follows:

CODE TECHNICOLOUR LUCID DREAMER TOKYO NIGHTS PYRAMIDS FREQUENCY OF FEELING EXPANSION ANGEL OF DARKNESS AFTERMATH ATOMIC WAVE DANCE THE HAMMER MYSTIK

In support of the album, The Comet Is Coming is planning a tour of the US which included a free show in Central Park of New York today, July 31.

The full tour dates are as follows:

The Comet Is Coming — 2022 Tour Dates

September 24 – Bentonville, AR, USA – Format Festival

September 25 – Nashville, TN, USA – Basement East

September 26 – Atlanta, GA, USA – Terminal West

September 27 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Rickshaw Theatre

September 30 – Seattle, WA, USA – Crocodile Showroom

October 01 – Portland, OR, USA – Revolution Hall

October 03 – San Francisco, CA, USA – The Independent

October 04 – San Francisco, CA, USA – The Independent

October 05 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – El Rey Theater

October 13 – Chicago, IL, USA – Thalia Hall

October 14 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Axis Club

October 15 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Fairmount Theater

October 18 – Boston, MA, USA – Crystal Ballroom

October 19 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Underground Arts

October 20 – Washington, DC, USA – Union Stage

October 22 – New York, NY, USA – Bowery Ballroom