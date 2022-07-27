Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Initial 2022 Lineup Featuring Marcus Mumford, Allison Russell, Las Cafeteras And More

Home News Federico Cardenas July 27th, 2022 - 11:56 PM

The San Francisco-based music festival Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, formerly known as Strictly Bluegrass has announced its initial lineup for its 2022 installment. The three day festival is set to take place at the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco from September 30 to October 2. Tickets for the festival have not yet been made available.

While one may expect the bluegrass focused festival to be limited only to bluegrass music, the 2022 installment of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass boasts a wide range of styles in their preliminary lineup, with artists influenced by Americana, funk, rock, soul, and more. Included within the lineup is the singer-songwriter Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, the Canadian Singer-songwriter Allison Russell, the Chicago-based folk band Las Cafeteras.

Joining them will be such acts as Lucius, Galactic, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Joy Oladokun, Charley Crockett, Buddy Miller, and Dashawn Hickman, alongside annual favorites including Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle. Promoting the lineup was a medley trailer, showing off many of the scheduled performers. The festival’s producer Sheri Sternberg has explained that “The recently released first medley should get fans really excited about what’s in store for them this year – a little bit of everything,” going on to note that “We are thrilled to have old friends return like Galactic and Buddy Miller as well as some first-timers: Marcus Mumford, Joy Oladokun, Lucius, Charley Crockett, and more. Others, like Allison Russell and Las Cafeteras, have joined us virtually the past two years & we’re delighted to have them join us in Golden Gate Park. The entire staff is looking forward to returning home to the best backdrop any festival could ask for.” See the artist medley at the festival’s website here.

Allison Russell has previously performed at Merlefest alongside such acts as Old Crow Medicine Show and Greensky Bluegrass. Marcus Mumford has recently announced dates for his Fall Tour in support of his upcoming self-titled album.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer