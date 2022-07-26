Built to Spill Release Jamming New Song “Spiderweb”

Built to Spill has released “Spiderweb” a song from their upcoming album When the Wind Forgets Your Name. “Spiderweb” is a fun-filled, guitar-driven quest that is sure to put a smile on any listener’s face. There is a strong sense of joy throughout the song with catchy lyrics followed by beautiful and thoughtful guitar solos.

The song evokes a dreamlike state for listeners with phenomenal structure, the guitar played by Doug Martsch has some of the most joyful riffs, while the lyrics push the listener to reminisce on life and what used to bring them joy.

When the Wind Forgets Your Name featuring the aforementioned “Spiderweb,” along with “Gonna Lose,” “Fool’s Gold,” “Understood,” and “Rocksteady,” was produced by Doug Martsch, mixed by Martsch, Lê Almeida, João Casaes, and Josh Lewis, and mastered by Mell Dettmer. When the Wind Forgets Your Name is the first new Built to Spill album since the release of 2015’s Untethered Moon.



Built to Spill is set to go on tour at the end of the month and extend into the first week of October.

Sat. Jul. 30 – Stanley, ID – Sawtooth Family Gathering

Sat. Aug. 06 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon

Sun. Aug. 07 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon

Thu. Aug. 11 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge

Fri. Aug. 12 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

Sat. Aug. 13 – Billings, MT – The Pub Station

Mon. Aug. 15 – Fargo, ND – The Hall @ FBC

Tue. Aug. 16 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Wed. Aug. 17 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theater

Thu. Aug. 18 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Fri. Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Sat. Aug. 20 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall

Mon. Aug. 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Woodward Theater

Tue. Aug. 23 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop

Wed. Aug. 24 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Thu. Aug. 25 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

Fri. Aug. 26 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

Sat. Aug. 27 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

Mon. Aug. 29 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

Tue. Aug. 30 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

Thu. Sep. 01 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

Fri. Sep. 02 – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live

Sat. Sep. 03 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sun. Sep. 04 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest

Tue. Sep. 06 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre

Wed. Sep. 07 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

Thu. Sep. 08 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Fri. Sep. 09 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Sat. Sep. 10 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Sun. Sep. 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Tue. Sep. 13 – Orlando, FL – The Social

Wed. Sep. 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits

Thu. Sep. 15 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

Fri. Sep. 16 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn Birmingham

Sat. Sep. 17 – Memphis, TN – Growler’s

Sun. Sep. 18 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

Mon. Sep. 19 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

Tue. Sep. 20 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note

Wed. Sep. 21 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

Fri. Sep. 23 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

Sat. Sep. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

Fri. Oct. 07 – Reno, NV – Off Beat Music Fest

Photo credit Owen Ela