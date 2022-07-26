Built to Spill Release Jamming New Song “Spiderweb”

Built to Spill has released “Spiderweb” a song from their upcoming album When the Wind Forgets Your Name. “Spiderweb” is a fun-filled, guitar-driven quest that is sure to put a smile on any listener’s face. There is a strong sense of joy throughout the song with catchy lyrics followed by beautiful and thoughtful guitar solos.
The song evokes a dreamlike state for listeners with phenomenal structure, the guitar played by Doug Martsch has some of the most joyful riffs, while the lyrics push the listener to reminisce on life and what used to bring them joy.
When the Wind Forgets Your Name featuring the aforementioned “Spiderweb,” along with “Gonna Lose,” “Fool’s Gold,” “Understood,” and “Rocksteady,” was produced by Doug Martsch, mixed by Martsch, Lê Almeida, João Casaes, and Josh Lewis, and mastered by Mell Dettmer. When the Wind Forgets Your Name is the first new Built to Spill album since the release of 2015’s Untethered Moon.
Built to Spill is set to go on tour at the end of the month and extend into the first week of October.
Sat. Jul. 30 – Stanley, ID – Sawtooth Family Gathering
Sat. Aug. 06 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon
Sun. Aug. 07 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon
Thu. Aug. 11 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge
Fri. Aug. 12 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM
Sat. Aug. 13 – Billings, MT – The Pub Station
Mon. Aug. 15 – Fargo, ND – The Hall @ FBC
Tue. Aug. 16 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Wed. Aug. 17 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theater
Thu. Aug. 18 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
Fri. Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
Sat. Aug. 20 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall
Mon. Aug. 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Woodward Theater
Tue. Aug. 23 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop
Wed. Aug. 24 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
Thu. Aug. 25 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
Fri. Aug. 26 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
Sat. Aug. 27 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
Mon. Aug. 29 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
Tue. Aug. 30 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts
Thu. Sep. 01 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony
Fri. Sep. 02 – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live
Sat. Sep. 03 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Sun. Sep. 04 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest
Tue. Sep. 06 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre
Wed. Sep. 07 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
Thu. Sep. 08 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Fri. Sep. 09 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
Sat. Sep. 10 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Sun. Sep. 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
Tue. Sep. 13 – Orlando, FL – The Social
Wed. Sep. 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits
Thu. Sep. 15 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
Fri. Sep. 16 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn Birmingham
Sat. Sep. 17 – Memphis, TN – Growler’s
Sun. Sep. 18 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
Mon. Sep. 19 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
Tue. Sep. 20 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note
Wed. Sep. 21 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
Fri. Sep. 23 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
Sat. Sep. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
Fri. Oct. 07 – Reno, NV – Off Beat Music Fest
Photo credit Owen Ela