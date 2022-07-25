“Running Up That Hill” Performed by Trivium’s Matt Heady and YouTube Stars Anthony Vincent and Steven Terreberry in the Style of “Master of Puppets”

Home News Lucy Yang July 25th, 2022 - 4:36 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today in music news, Running Up That Hill was performed in style of Metallica’s Master of Puppets. This performance was done by Youtuber Steve Terreberry, Matt Heafy and Anthony Vincent.

“Vincent, who gained popularity as the “Ten Second Songs” guy on YouTube, has wowed viewers in the past with videos like Linkin Park’s “In the End” and Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” sung in 20 different styles, each amassing 23 million views. Heafy, meanwhile, has long professed his love for Metallica, calling them one of his biggest influences. And Terreberry is a wizard on guitar, with more than 500 million views on his YouTube channel.” (Consequence)

Check out the collaborative video for yourself here:

“Running Up That Hill” and “Master of Puppets” have both gained newfound popularity thanks to their crucial roles on Stranger Things, with each song landing in the Billboard Hot 100 chart in recent weeks. Bush has expressed her gratitude via various statements and interviews, while Metallica took their appreciation once step further by duetting with Stranger Things character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) for a TikTok challenge video. The iconic metal band’s members even wore “Hellfire Club” T-shirts (available here) for the occasion.” (Consequence)

