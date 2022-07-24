The Dead Daisies Announce New Album Radiance For September 2022 Release, Share “Shine On” & Title Track

Home News Lucy Yang July 24th, 2022 - 5:03 PM

Today’s news in the music industry, The Dead Daisies announces that they are set to release their new album Radiance on September 30th. There will be a total of ten tracks of rock combined in this release.

“Said Aldrich: “The new album ‘Radiance’ is our second album with Ben Grosse producing from top to bottom. We had a great time composing and recording the record and I’m very excited for you all to hear what we put together. Definitely a heavy album but with some cool twists and turns! Hope you all like it.”’ (Blabbermouth)

According to more intel, the new album is set to have a very smooth and organized set of jamming with really well coordinated drum beats.

“Said Tichy: “I am very much looking forward to the release of ‘Radiance’, the newest LP from THE DEAD DAISIES! It was great to start off being back in the band by getting together with Doug, Glenn, David, and producer Ben Grosse at his studio dialing in the songs that make up ‘Radiance’. It was a very smooth, organized process of jamming with the guys getting all drum grooves and parts just right. The final result is another slab of butt-kicking rock! The guys all brought their A-game and a tight, powerful record was created! I’m looking forward to everyone hearing it and playing more of these songs live in the near future.” (Blabbermouth)

Track listing:

01. Face Your Fear

02. Hypnotize Yourself

03. Shine On

04. Radiance

05. Born To Fly

06. Kiss The Sun

07. Courageous

08. Cascade

09. Not Human

10. Roll On

Checkout mxdwn’s previous articles on the artists’ latest movements.

Photo Credit: Steve Johnston