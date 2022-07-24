Late Metallica Bassist Cliff Burton Honored With His Own Craft Beer

Home News Lucy Yang July 24th, 2022 - 4:18 PM

Today in music, the Late Metallica Bassist Cliff Burton is being honoured for his legacy with a new craft beer called ‘Cliff ‘Em All IPA’. Bittersweet and nostalgic, this brings many fans to reminisce on the beloved musician.

“It’s described as “hoppy, bold, and crushable! Capturing the best of a classic West Coast beer, and made with simcoe and citra hops, this IPA pairs well with all forms of incredible music!”, according to Craftshack’s official website). Continuing the mission of Cliff’s father, the late Ray Burton, the Cliff Burton Foundation is centred on fostering the next generation of musical talent, We hand-pick young individuals from around the world with the same enthusiasm for music and dedication to their craft as the late bassist Cliff Burton had. Cheers to Cliff and Ray Burton who loved a good beer!” (NME)

In addition to this, the first 500 customers that will receive this crafted beer is to be gifted a limited edition poster as well!

“Back in April, it was announced that a new museum dedicated to Burton would be opening in Ljungby, Sweden, near the site of his fatal 1986 bus accident.

Metallica were in Sweden at the time of the crash, as part of the European leg of their ‘Damage, Inc.’ tour. Burton played bass on the band’s first three albums: ‘Kill ‘Em All’ (1983), ‘Ride The Lightning’ (1984), and ‘Master Of Puppets’ (1986).” (NME)

Checkout mxdwn’s previous articles on Metallica here!