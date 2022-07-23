Daniel Lanois Announces New Album Player, Piano For September 2022 Release, Shares New Single “My All”

Home News Finneas Gregory July 23rd, 2022 - 1:36 PM

Seven-time Grammy award-winning artist Daniel Lanois has recently announced a new album Player, Piano, and released a brand new single, “My All.” According to a recent press release by Lanois, his new album is coming out on September 23, 2022.

Lanois’ new single, “My All,” is available on most major music streaming services. Additionally, a video containing the song’s audio is available on Youtube, where it has amassed several hundred views since being posted on July 21.

Lanois commented on the inspiration behind his new single “My All” in a recent press release, stating: “My All‘ is a melody I wrote as a send off to my little brother who passed away,” Lanois also shared an interesting story about the single’s unique sound, stating: “The piano part is based on an approach I learned from Steven Tyler from Aerosmith. Some time back Steven was at my house playing my upright piano, he showed this style of repeating a chord on the right hand, while playing a moving melody on the left hand. It was a turning point in my piano playing… Thank you Steven!”

Lanois’ new album, Player, Piano, is being released on September 23 and seeks to emulate a vintage sound. In a recent press release, Lanois commented on this aspect of his new album, stating: “I decided that if I was going to make a piano record, I wanted it to sound like recordings from the ‘40s and ’50s, back when the piano was soft and beautiful,”

Player Piano Tracklist:

My All Lighthouse Inverness Parade Twilight Puebla Eau Zsa Zsa Clinch Wild Child Cascade Sunday Asylum

Overall, with a brand new heartfelt single, “My All,” and the imminent release of Player, Piano this September, fans of Lanois have a lot to be excited about.