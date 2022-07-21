The Polyphonic Spree Covers Nirvana’s “Lithium” and Announce Pop-Up in Joshua Tree on Friday

The Polyphonic Spree have released a video of the group covering Nirvana’s “Lithium” in addition to releasing a new single and announcing a pop-up show in Joshua Tree on Friday July 22. The video features the members of the group wearing white shirts in an almost angelic look and feel to the video.

The song begins with a piano and slowly introduces the guitar, drums and the vocals. The energy builds and builds until the group reaches the chorus and upon the first “Yeah” every member begins to jump and belt out the chorus. The decorations on the set and energy brought by the group leaves the audience mesmerized and often the audience is singing as loud as the band. The song continues waeves between decrescendos and crescendos, the decresendo’s are hauntingly beautiful oftentimes only incorporating a bass or a harp.

Polyphonic Spree will play a pop-up show in Joshua Tree this Friday and shortly after will release their new single “Got Down to The Soul” on all platforms. The band is coming off the 2021 release of their first album in six years, Afflatus and will be releasing a new album and more pop-up shows in 2023.