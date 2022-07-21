Billie Eilish Releases Two Song Single ‘Guitar Songs’

Home News Skyy Rincon July 21st, 2022 - 10:07 AM

According to BrooklynVegan, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared a new two song single entitled Guitar Songs. The single features “TV” which Eilish had previously debuted live on tour and a new previously unreleased track “The 30th.”

Speaking on the song’s production, Eilish offered, “FINNEAS and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are! Performing ‘TV’ on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you.”

The single’s title is quite fitting as the songs heavily rely on acoustic guitar alongside Eilish’s melodic vocals. “TV” ironically tells the tale of current events, a broken down relationship, the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial and the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The song captures the mood of the moment, with Eilish singing in a dejected tone mirroring the feelings of many during this time. In fact, during an interview about the song, Eilish explained that they had written the line about Roe v. Wade being overturned before the actual news of its overturn.

According to Zane Lowe, “The 30th” was the first song they had written since the release of Happier Than Ever. It is about an event that took place on November 30, which Lowe describes as “the most indescribable thing to have to witness and experience.” The song itself seems to be about a car accident, in which the victim had to be taken to the hospital and miraculously survived.