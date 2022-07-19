OSEES Calls Out the Police in New Animated Video for “A Foul Form”

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 19th, 2022 - 2:22 PM

OSEES released a fast-paced, colorful video for their title track “A Foul Form”. The American punk group is scheduled to release their forthcoming album A Foul Form on August 12.

This follows the June release of their second single “Perm Act”. Frontman John Dwyer writes, “Who likes a cop? Other cops.”

“After years of having unpleasant to violent encounters with police, I had the thought that wouldn’t it be fun if they loved each other so much they ate each other…a sort of dark comedy contemporary and executive branch based ‘a modest proposal.’

Problem solved?

The violence would hit such a high pitch that they just frenzied like sharks with chum.

I saw with my own eyes two of the biggest knuckleheads i grew up with go on to have careers in law enforcement emulating the beatings they regularly took when they would mouth off to a cop.

These guys were most definitely not fit for gun ownership, let alone policing others.

Good luck out there.”

The video for “A Foul Form” features mind-bending visuals including strobing lights, a mannequin and flashing images of an unknown skeletal face. The sound is fast-paced and clashing. A disturbing alarm sound is introduced near the end of the song and it finishes with a scream and a high-pitched sound.

The official lyrics have yet to be released but Plyric.com has posted what they claim to be the lyrics.

What the f*ck is going on

Human life is not that long

Why die every night?

Right, you f*cking animals

Peaceful living is too slow

The song uses strong language to discuss the issue of police violence and the tendency for police to take advantage of their power.