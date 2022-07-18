Ex-Manowar Guitarist Karl Logan Sentenced To Five And A Half Years In Prison For Possession Of Child Pornography

Home News Skyy Rincon July 18th, 2022 - 10:56 AM

According to Loudwire, former Manowar guitarist Karl Logan has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for possessing child pornography. The sentencing follows his initial arrest in August 2018.

In May 2019, Logan departed the band and was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. In July 2020, Logan pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography possession. Local paper, Charlotte Observer, reported that he could face upwards of 25 years in prison after admitting that he has downloaded and kept child pornography.

Logan was sentenced by Judge Max Cogburn Jr. on Monday, July 11. The Federal Bureau of Prisons will be assigning him a facility, until then he will remain free and was given the option to self-report to prison.

Logan originally played drums and keyboards for Manowar when he first joined the band in 1994. His first appearance was on the band’s 1996 album Louder Than Hell. Throughout his years with the band, he worked on six studio albums as well as their latest record Kings of Metal MMXIV which was released in 2014. Since his arrest, E.V. Martel took over his guitarist duties and bassist Joey DeMaio helps with keyboards and guitars. Back in 2019, the band was included on the lineup for Hellfest Open Air 2019 alongside Slayer, Carcass, Mass Hysteria and Dropkick Murphys. The festival took place in Clisso, France from June 21 to 23.

The band originally formed in 1980 in Auburn, New York. The group has released nearly a dozen full-length albums with a plethora of EPs and re-recorded takes.